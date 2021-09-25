Son of ‘The Walking Dead’ star, supermodel busted in San Gennaro festival assault

The son of “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus was arrested and accused of punching a woman at the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy, officials said on Saturday.

Cops said model Mingus Reedus was charged with misdemeanor assault after slugging a 24-year-old woman on Mulberry and Grand Sts. about 10:15 p.m. on Friday as the annual festival was winding down for the night.

The 21-year-old son of Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen was arguing with the woman, who sources say he didn’t know, when he punched her in the face, cops said. She was taken to NY Downtown Hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

The model is the oldest child of “The Walking Dead” star, who plays fan favorite Daryl Dixon. Norman Reedus also starred in the 1999 cult classic “The Boondock Saints” and its sequel.

Norman Reedus also has a daughter with actress Diane Kruger.

The clash was one of two back-to-back assaults on Mullberry St. on Friday night.

At an earlier melee inside a nearby restaurant, mayoral hopeful Curtis Sliwa was on hand and helped quell the violence.

Video released by Sliwa’s campaign shows the Republican candidate and his entourage entering Il Piccolo Bufalo restaurant where a female customer had just sucker-punched a female employee.

The customer was arguing with another patron when she slugged, punched and scratched the 39-year-old employee trying to break up the fight about 9:40 p.m., cops said.

The video shows Sliwa and his cohorts trying to calm customers when a woman can be seen throwing a drink. A few moments later, a Guardian Angel grabs another woman about to throw an object, Sliwa steps in and another man tries to intervene.

“I know her! I can take care of her!” the man shouts as a Guardian Angel tries to pull him back.

Sliwa can be seen smirking as he does a quick scan of the restaurant and leaves. “Yep,” he quips as he walks off.

“The windows were busted out, fights broke out in the streets afterwards and chaos reigned as the Guardian Angels took control of the situation,” his campaign said on Facebook.

Story continues

Another fight broke out just as the video ended, his campaign said.

Cops arrested Eleni Dotlin, 25, of Queens in connection with the assault inside Il Piccolo Bufalo.

The two arrests were not related, cops said.