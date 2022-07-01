Son of Weinland Park Community Civic Association's president killed in shooting

Joshua Jones, 23, was shot on Tuesday evening in Weinland Park. He died from his injuries the next day. His mother, Tanya Long, is the president of the Weinland Park Civic Association.

Columbus police are investigating after the son of the president of the Weinland Park Community Civic Association was shot and killed while selling pasta in the neighborhood.

Joshua Jones, 23, was found around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. He was in a car that had struck a home near the intersection of East 7th Avenue and Indianola Avenue.

Tanya Long, the president of the Weinland Park Community Civic Association, said in a social media post that her son had been selling his signature pasta dish "Rasta Pasta" in the neighborhood when he was shot.

Jones had posted a photograph of the pasta on Facebook about 70 minutes before he was shot.

Jones was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but he died on Wednesday from his injuries.

In a post on social media, Long said she is "broken-hearted, grief stricken and inconsolable" about the death of her son "in a senseless act of gun violence."

Columbus police said a preliminary investigation determined Jones had been confronted while in his vehicle by two people. During that confrontation, multiple gunshots were fired. Jones attempted to flee but crashed his vehicle into the side of the home.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Man found shot in SUV in North Linden

Columbus police also are investigating after a man was found shot inside a SUV in North Linden on Thursday night.

William Hinson, 46, of the North Side, was found around 11 p.m. Thursday shot inside a SUV that had struck a utility pole on the 1000 block of East Hudson Street.

Hinson was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A 29-year-old woman who was in the vehicle with Hinson was not harmed.

No arrests have been made in either homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Son of Weinland Park Civic Association's president killed