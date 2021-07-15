Son of woman found dead in Boulder County arrested

Jul. 14—The son of a 78-year-old woman who was found dead last summer has been arrested and accused of neglect and tampering with the body.

Jeffrey Apprill, 55, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of tampering with a deceased body, criminal exploitation of an at-risk person, at-risk negligence resulting in serious bodily injury, caretaker neglect against an at-risk person and concealing a death.

According to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, deputies on Aug. 28, 2020, were sent to check on Apprill's mother, Karen Apprill, after she had not been heard from for more than a week and Jeffrey Apprill, her primary caregiver, had been admitted to a local hospital.

Deputies found Apprill's mother dead in her home in the 3900 block of Bosque Court after entering the home when nobody answered.

An investigation determined she had been dead for seven to ten months, and found trauma that had been inflicted before and after death.

Medical examiners could not determine a cause and manner of death.

"In the following months detectives worked with Boulder County Adult Protective Services and served multiple search warrants," the sheriff's office wrote in a release. "Based on statements and physical evidence investigators are not able to determine the cause and manner of Karen's death however they were able to establish probable cause to arrest Jeffrey Apprill for the above listed charges."

Apprill is being held on $10,000 bond as he awaits a formal filing of charges.

Online court records show Apprill was charged in 2017 with neglect of an at-risk victim, criminal mischief and obstruction of telephone services. He pleaded guilty in that case to the obstruction charge and was given a deferred sentence.