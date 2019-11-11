Sonae Indústria S.G.P.S (ELI:SONI) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Sonae Indústria, S.G.P.S., S.A. (ELI:SONI) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Sonae Indústria S.G.P.S Carry?

As you can see below, Sonae Indústria S.G.P.S had €213.4m of debt, at September 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had €5.38m in cash, and so its net debt is €208.0m.

A Look At Sonae Indústria S.G.P.S's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Sonae Indústria S.G.P.S had liabilities of €90.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €194.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €5.38m in cash and €20.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €259.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €45.4m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Sonae Indústria S.G.P.S would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Sonae Indústria S.G.P.S shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (9.0), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.1 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Worse, Sonae Indústria S.G.P.S's EBIT was down 45% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sonae Indústria S.G.P.S's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.