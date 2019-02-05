How Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:SON) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:SON) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SON is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Sonae SGPS here.

Established dividend payer and good value

SON’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if SON’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the consumer retailing industry, SON is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that SON is potentially undervalued.

ENXTLS:SON Intrinsic Value Export February 5th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, SON is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 4.6%.

ENXTLS:SON Historical Dividend Yield February 5th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Sonae SGPS, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SON’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SON’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has SON’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SON? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

