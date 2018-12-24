Here’s What Sonae, SGPS, S.A.’s (ELI:SON) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Sonae, SGPS, S.A.’s (ELI:SON) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Sonae SGPS has a P/E ratio of 7.16, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 14%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sonae SGPS:

P/E of 7.16 = €0.80 ÷ €0.11 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Sonae SGPS’s earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But EPS is up 31% over the last 5 years.

How Does Sonae SGPS’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.3) for companies in the consumer retailing industry is higher than Sonae SGPS’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Sonae SGPS shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Sonae SGPS’s Balance Sheet

Sonae SGPS has net debt worth a very significant 114% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Sonae SGPS’s P/E Ratio

Sonae SGPS’s P/E is 7.2 which is below average (11) in the PT market. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.