The Sonae SGPS (ELI:SON) Share Price Has Gained 26% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Sonae, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:SON) shareholders have seen the share price rise 26% over three years, well in excess of the market return (-4.4%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 15% in the last year , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Sonae SGPS achieved compound earnings per share growth of 5.9% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 7.9% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ENXTLS:SON Past and Future Earnings, November 8th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Sonae SGPS's TSR for the last 3 years was 43%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Sonae SGPS shareholders have received returns of 15% over twelve months (even including dividends) , which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 1.3% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Sonae SGPS's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on PT exchanges.

