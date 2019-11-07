Sonam Clock (NSE:SONAMCLOCK) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Sonam Clock Limited (NSE:SONAMCLOCK) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sonam Clock's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Sonam Clock had ₹139.9m of debt in March 2019, down from ₹174.0m, one year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

NSEI:SONAMCLOCK Historical Debt, November 7th 2019

A Look At Sonam Clock's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Sonam Clock had liabilities of ₹213.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹22.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹787.7k as well as receivables valued at ₹96.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹138.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Sonam Clock has a market capitalization of ₹380.3m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Sonam Clock has net debt worth 1.8 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 4.8 times the interest expense. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. We saw Sonam Clock grow its EBIT by 5.9% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Sonam Clock will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.