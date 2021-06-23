Sonar reveals harrowing detail about notorious 1838 ship explosion off North Carolina

Mark Price
·5 min read

A surprising new discovery on the seafloor off North Carolina has added a harrowing detail to the legendary 1838 ship explosion referred to as “the Titanic of its time.”

The elusive stern of the steamship Pulaski has finally been found, proving the burning ship drifted out of control for more than three miles — possibly dragging desperate passengers with it.

Around half the 200 people aboard died, many of them among the wealthiest businessmen and landowners on the East Coast.

The surprising twist was revealed this month when a salvage team used high-tech sonar to survey areas far beyond the known wreck site. The ship’s keel was found almost a mile to the north and another large pile of debris sits two miles south. That pile includes what is likely the engines and a large circular object that could be the paddle wheel.

“The paddle wheel and engine might have been the first objects to hit the bottom of the ocean,” said Keith Webb, head of Florida-based Blue Water Ventures International.

“What we are discovering is that the heavier parts of the ships — any parts with some weight to them — were slowly falling off as the ship drifted. What we’re still trying to figure out is did the ship explode to the north and drift three miles south before going down, or was it the other way around.”

The newly discovered stern and keel are by far the largest part of the wreckage, Webb said, and it’s where the upper class passenger cabins would have been located.

The keel is mostly still intact, stretching 100 feet across the sea floor and sticking 2 feet out of the sand.

“There is so much debris there, it’s almost like a bomb went off,” Webb said. “There are piles of it and it’s sticking out of the sand in all directions.”

The team has yet to dive on the pile of wreckage to the south, but the sonar survey shows there are three distinct wreckage piles positioned in a straight line, he said.

Passengers were rich

The sinking of the Pulaski on June 14, 1838, has long intrigued maritime historians for countless reasons, including the fact most of its passengers were members of wealthiest families in the Southeast.

It was bound for Baltimore from Savannah when its boilers exploded around 11 p.m., about 40 miles off North Carolina. One hundred of the roughly 200 passengers and crew died, “many of whom were killed immediately by the scalding steam,” the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources reported.

“Of the passengers who were not killed instantly or who made it to the lifeboats, many floated on two large chunks of the wreck, while others drifted on pieces of furniture lashed together,” officials said. “Others drowned or perished when struck by falling wreckage.”

The location of the Pulaski remained a mystery until 2018, when Webb and and his partners Endurance Exploration began finding artifacts at the site with “S.S. Pulaski” etched onto them. The ship was believed to be most luxurious and swiftest steamship of its time, which is why it appealed to the wealthy and businessmen.

Webb’s team has explored only a fraction of the wreckage, but still found more than 500 gold and silver coins, along with nearly 10 gold watches. Some of the coins are extremely rare, dating to the late 1700s. Among the other artifacts found is an entire set of silverware, which the wealthy often took on voyages.

In one case, a watch was found with its hands frozen at 11:05. It will never be known if it stopped at 11:05 a.m. or p.m., but the Pulaski exploded at 11 p.m. on the night of its final voyage.

Another mystery

The discovery of the keel has created something of a mystery for Webb. It technically means he has spent 3 years diving on what he believes is not the main section of the shipwreck.

It’s just the boilers, which would not have been surrounded by wealthy people on the night of the explosion.

Yet, how has his team managed to find so much treasure? He has a theory.

“Maybe this is where some of the trunks drifted and ended up. We’ve found some coins in the shell of small lock boxes,” Webb said. “The wood had deteriorated, but the contents were in tact, including coins that were stacked 6 inches high.”

“We thought were on the part that was the main wreckage, but it’s not. It’s a very small part of it.”

Most of the discoveries have been items that belonged to men, he said. That means the most priceless discoveries could still be ahead.

Among the things he most hopes to find are ladies’ jewelry boxes laden with big, showy Victorian jewelry — gold, diamonds and pearls.

“We haven’t found the jewelry boxes the women had on board. That’s what we’ll find on the keel. People traveled with their valuables then. It was a status symbol and they pretty much took it all with them when they traveled and wore it,” Webb said.

“We could also find the remnants of mail bags that were on board, filled with valuables people were sending to Baltimore or areas they intended to visit later. The mail bags are rotted now, but likely still in place.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 21-Year-Old Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Deserves Your Uninterrupted Attention

    The out-and-proud record-setting athlete is storming the sport — and her next conquest is the Tokyo Olympics.

  • North Carolina man found driving with girlfriend’s body in car, Tennessee cops say

    Police say the 19-year-old woman was a college student in North Carolina.

  • Man cheers up ‘gloomy’ orangutan in unexpectedly sweet moment

    The sweet moment showed how similar orangutans are to humans.

  • Ron Darling breaks down MLB's foreign-substance crackdown | Mets Pre Game Live Show

    On Mets Pre Game Live, Gary Apple, Ron Darling and Todd Zeile breakdown Major League Baseball's foreign-substance crackdown and talk about how some players haven't taken too kindly to it, and the drama that has ensued. Watch more Mets Pre Game Live: https://sny.tv/shows/mets-pre-game About Mets Pre Game Live: Analyst Gary Apple and others preview the upcoming New York Mets game and series, as well as recapping past performances. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Report: David DeCastro having ankle issues, evaluating NFL future

    Thursday afternoon brought word that the Steelers have released right guard David DeCastro after a nine-year run as a fixture on their offensive line. DeCastro was in attendance at minicamp this month, but did not participate in drills or talk to the media about the reason he stayed off the field. It appears his ankle [more]

  • Mexico rejected tainted pork at U.S. border before barring Smithfield plant

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican inspectors have rejected three pork skin cargos at the U.S.-Mexico border since April from the biggest U.S. pork plant operated by industry giant Smithfield Foods as well as another shipper, the country's health safety agency told Reuters. In Mexico, pork skins are mostly used to make chicharrones, a popular fried delicacy found in a variety of dishes, from tacos to soups. Mexico was the biggest export market for U.S. pork by volume before being surpassed by China in 2020.

  • Wall Street Sees Big Wish Granted in Biden’s Infrastructure Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s just two words of jargon near the bottom of the infrastructure plan the White House posted Thursday -- “asset recycling” -- but for a slew of investing titans that longed to see that phrase, it’s reason to rejoice.The prospect of investing in massive U.S. government projects -- say, by leasing an airport and reaping revenue for decades -- has tantalized Wall Street ever since talk about a big infrastructure push broke out in the wake of 2008 financial crisis. Yet time and aga

  • R. Kelly moved to New York, hires new lawyer as racketeering trial nears

    CHICAGO – After two years in a federal jail in Chicago, indicted singer R. Kelly has been brought to New York in preparation for his racketeering trial that’s scheduled to begin in Brooklyn later this summer. U.S. Bureau of Prisons records show Kelly is currently housed at a medium-security detention center in Brooklyn. The move comes six days after the judge overseeing his trial said she ...

  • A strong tropical wave could form this week, joining other disturbance in the Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center is now tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, including a strong tropical wave that’s about to roll off the coast of Africa in the next few days.

  • Beijing Calling: Suspicion, Hope, and Resistance in the Chinese Rock Underground

    China has produced some of the most vital indie rock on the planet. But can the scene survive gentrification, government crackdowns, and a hit TV show?

  • Lottery player settles for different NC ticket after favorite sold out. It paid off

    She told lottery officials she recently moved to the state from New Hampshire.

  • An amateur says he finally cracked the Zodiac Killer mystery. Longtime sleuths say he's an 'egomaniac' who can't prove it.

    A French man claims he's cracked the last two Zodiac Killer ciphers. Longtime sleuths told Insider the solutions don't make sense.

  • Brian Sicknick's partner says she once supported Trump, but now views his failure to honor Capitol cops' heroism as 'unforgivable' and 'un-American'

    Sandra Garza called Trump the "mastermind" of the January 6 riot and said victims are being "re-traumatized" by Republicans downplaying the violence.

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: Ohio GOP should be 'ashamed of themselves' for election bill

    Brown said proposed changes to Ohio's election laws and voting rights are a knee-jerk reaction to Donald Trump's "abject lie" about the 2020 election.

  • Savage Denmark fan lauded for executing all-time great beer run at Euro 2020

    Denmark is excelling at Euro 2020, but this dude carrying a dozen giant beers up a bunch of stairs without spilling a drop is the tournament MVP.

  • One of World’s Busiest Ports Is Back to Business After Covid Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Yantian International Container Terminals, which handles cargo at one of the world’s busiest container ports, will restore normal operations after a Covid-19 outbreak caused a month of disruptions that snarled global supply chains and led to a surge in shipping rates.All berths at the port of Yantian, part the Port of Shenzhen in southern China, will be fully operational on Thursday as the virus situation is now under control, Yantian International said in a statement. The company

  • Robert Downey Jr. and Greg Berlanti Team Up For HBO Max's 'For Your Own Good' | THR News

    The prolific producers, via their respective WarnerMedia-based companies, are developing the upcoming novel by Samantha Downing.

  • Prehistoric human shakes up evolutionary tree

    This is Nesher Ramlaa previously unknown kind of early humanwho could be an ancestor to the NeanderthalsLocation: Tel Aviv, Israel(SOUNDBITE) (English) HILA MAY, PHYSICAL ANTHROPOLOGIST AT THE DAN DAVID CENTER AND THE SHMUNIS INSTITUTE OF TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY, SAYING: "Nesher Ramla findings are the missing piece in the puzzle that can help us explain open questions in human evolutionary history and can give us indication of the origin, the source population of Neanderthals who lived later in Europe."Excavators uncovered the fossilized bones in central Israelamong stone tools and the bones of horses and deerThe bones are believed to be about 130,000 years old

  • New Vegas Resort Is a $4.3 Billion Bet on City’s Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Genting Group opens its newest resort on Thursday, a $4.3 billion extravaganza in Las Vegas and the biggest new property on the city’s famous Strip in over a decade.Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,500 hotel rooms, a 5,000-seat theater with Celine Dion in residency and a 100,000-square-foot LED screen on the side of one tower. There’s a pop-up store selling clothing from the Kardashian family’s closets and a speak-easy tucked behind what looks like a Hello Kitty boutique.“There’

  • 12 Caprese Salads You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

    While the traditional caprese salad is hard to beat, these tasty and refreshing twists on the classic prove that you can teach an old salad new tricks. Recipes like Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad and Tomato, Mozzarella, Peach & Prosciutto Caprese Skewers are stunning presentations of a favorite summer salad. Use the hasselback technique to upgrade plain caprese salad with this fun twist!