Sonder Exec Claims Direct Traffic Is Not a Primary Objective

Dennis Schaal
·3 min read
A Sonder apartment in Rome, Italy. The company said it booked 45 percent of its reservations on Sonder.com in 2021.
A Sonder apartment in Rome, Italy. The company said it booked 45 percent of its reservations on Sonder.com in 2021.

Hotel and short-term rental brand Sonder stated it generated 45 percent of its bookings on Sonder.com last year, but its chief financial officer said direct traffic has never been a primary objective.

Sanjay Banker, the CFO and company president, told Skift last week that his company isn’t actively managing direct-traffic as a key metric, adding he hopes Sonder bookings through online travel agencies skyrocket.

Direct bookings have soared since pre-pandemic 2019, when they were in the “20s” as a percentage, he said, until now. SimilarWeb estimated that Sonder.com got nearly half of its desktop traffic directly in January 2022.

Banker quipped that Sonder could easily get 100 percent direct traffic if it ceased distribution through all other channels, including Airbnb, the online travel agencies, metasearch engines, global distribution systems and newly signed travel management companies.

Measuring But Not Prioritizing?

Still, co-founder and CEO Francis Davidson mentioned Sonder’s direct-booking bonafides in his prepared remarks during the company’s inaugural earnings call Wednesday as a public company.

“One metric we track as a proxy for the strength of our brand and guest loyalty, our direct bookings on sonder.com,” Davidson said. “Despite minimal marketing spend, sonder.com continues to be our largest single channel for bookings and accounted for 44 percent of total bookings in Q4 and 45 percent of total bookings in 2021. We believe delivering a better guest experience will translate to more direct bookings and increase customer loyalty, resulting in lower customer acquisition costs, higher lifetime value, improved RevPAR (revenue per available room) and higher cash flows to Sonder.”

Banker pointed out that Sonder doesn’t do a ton of brand marketing so much of its direct traffic comes from word of mouth, repeat business, and “outbound selling,” meaning sales efforts targeting groups and corporate housing when not done through global distribution systems and travel management companies.

But does Sonder place more importance on direct bookings than Banker admits? Is his downplaying the importance of direct traffic perhaps a cover story for what was a weak part of the business, especially pre-pandemic?

After all, industry giant Airbnb touts its advantages in attracting some 90 percent of its traffic directly, and Booking.com CEO Glenn Fogel often speaks of his desire to acquire more repeat business through its app so the company doesn’t constantly have to pay Google to attract bookers.

In addition to Sonder CEO Davidson pointing to direct bookings as a plus in Sonder’s earnings call Wednesday, the issue came up as a risk factor in a November 2021 investor presentation where Sonder stated: “Sonder uses third-party distribution channels to list all of its units, and these channels have historically accounted for a substantial percentage of Sonder’s bookings.”

In the same presentation, though, Sonder stated that 20 percent of its RevPar growth would be tied to adding distribution channels, bolstering revenue management, adding ancillary services, and loyalty and customer relationship management.

So part of the RevPar growth would be linked to increasing bookings on outlets other than Sonder.com.

Banker said Sonder’s prime objective is to be present everywhere, on all channels, and to serve as many people as possible.

Subscribe to Skift newsletters for essential news about the business of travel.

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Buy a Retirement Retreat? Here Are Some Risks and Costs to Consider First.

    Vacation homes can seem appealing, but financial pros warn they can be costly and drain your retirement savings too quickly if you're not careful.

  • I'm an American living in Europe. Here's 5 things I miss most about the US.

    The writer moved from Seattle to the small country of Luxembourg. After six months, she misses US campus culture, a variety of food options, and more.

  • Nasdaq Correction: 3 Growth Stocks Down at Least 35% to Buy This March

    The Nasdaq Composite index was briefly pushed below the 20%-off-peak threshold that marks bear-market territory, but a moderate rebound now has its level sitting down "only" 18% from its previous high mark. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) as top stocks to buy for investors looking to take advantage of recent sell-offs. James Brumley (Autodesk): I get why investors started to sell Autodesk in earnest in November, making it an even easier name to dump when things really started unravel early this year.

  • I spent a night at the world's narrowest hotel, and though my room was tiny it was an unforgettable stay. Take a look inside.

    The Famous Star Hotel in the small town of Moffat, Scotland, has been recognized as the world's narrowest hotel in the Guinness Book of Records.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Shock and awe: An unprecedented financial conflict

    How will Russia stay financially afloat?

  • Bummed Out About the Stock Market? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be

    The stock market has been volatile since the start of the year, and now that stocks are in correction territory, it's hard for investors to get excited about their prospects. If recent stock market movement has left you feeling bummed out -- and burned out -- you're no doubt in good company. If you're a fairly new investor, this may be the first stock market correction you've encountered.

  • The stock market's fear index is sending mixed signals to investors and that could mean a bottom is near, Fundstrat says

    Whenever the VIX fell 5% on the same day the S&P 500 fell 1%, stocks were positive one year later 100% of the time.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected on Wednesday to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

  • 5 travel planners who book trips for celebrities and the ultra-rich shared the 6 most surprising things about their jobs

    Insider spoke with luxury travel planners who arrange everything from closing the Taj Mahal to the public to guaranteeing sunlight in hotel rooms.

  • 4 401(k) Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making

    You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.

  • Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand

    Thousands of Russian tourists are stranded in Thailand's beach resorts because of the war in Ukraine, many unable to pay their bills or return home because of sanctions and canceled flights. The crisis in Europe also put a crimp in recovery plans for the Southeast Asian nation’s tourism industry, which has hosted more visitors from Russia than any of its neighbors before the pandemic hit. There are about 6,500 Russian tourists stuck in Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi and Pattaya, four provinces that are popular seaside resort destinations, in addition to 1,000 Ukrainians, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    Warren Buffett entered the hall of legends buying shares of great companies when they were on sale. If you have money available for investing that you won't need for at least five years, RH (NYSE: RH) -- formerly known as Restoration Hardware -- and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two outstanding businesses that could deliver big gains from their current price levels.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • Owner of Cog Railway proposes lodging on Mount Washington

    The owner of a historic railway that runs up Mount Washington is proposing to build upscale accommodations and a restaurant near the summit of New Hampshire’s highest peak. Mount Washington Cog Railway owner Wayne Presby said the nearly $14 million project would station 18 rail cars at an elevation around 5,800 feet (1,670 meters) from mid May through mid October. Nine sleeper cars would accommodate up to 70 guests who would pay similar rates to those charged on other sleepers.

  • Creative routings to avoid Russian and EU airspace closures are adding up to 4 hours of extra flight time on some plane journeys across the globe

    Russia and EU airspace bans have forced airlines to add up to four hours of extra flight time to connect cities in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • Peloton's New Subscription Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) wants to upend its entire business in a bid to reverse collapsing sales, but the dramatic change it's making is more likely to do long-term damage to the company. Despite its stock suffering a massive 80% loss in value over the past year, there is still plenty of air beneath the shares, and investors would do well to avoid Peloton until it can prove it can grow its base once again. The pandemic proved to be a boon to Peloton as stuck-at-home consumers bought up its pricy workout equipment.