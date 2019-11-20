Sondland: 'Everyone was in the loop,' ambassador says about high-level efforts to pressure Ukraine

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were "in the loop" on President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani's efforts to pressure Ukraine to open two politically motivated investigations, a top Trump diplomat told lawmakers in bombshell testimony on Wednesday.

Pompeo even directed top State Department officials to work with Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, to carry out the Ukraine pressure campaign, said Gordon Sondland, Trump's ambassador to the European Union.

"We kept the leadership of the State Department and the NSC informed of our activities," Sondland said early in his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. That leadership, Sondland said, included Pompeo, his top State Department attorney, Ulrich Brechbuehl, and his executive secretary Lisa Kenna.

"They knew what we were doing and why," the EU ambassador said during public testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

Read the full text: Gordon Sondland's opening statement in impeachment hearing

"They knew what we were doing and why," Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador, said during public testimony in the impeachment inquiry. More

Sondland also said the State Department blocked him from getting access to documents that would help him give the committee a fuller account of his Ukraine dealings.

Sondland said there was a clear "quid pro quo" in Giuliani's demands, which he said came from the president: Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, would have to announce investigations into Trump's political rival, Joe Biden, as well as a probe into a debunked conspiracy that Ukraine, not Russia, was involved in meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In exchange, Zelensky would get a coveted meeting with Trump at the White House.

And, Sondland said, Pompeo was aware of and approved of those connections.

"Even as late as September 24, Secretary Pompeo was directing Kurt Volker (then Trump's special envoy for Ukraine) to speak with Rudy Giuliani," Sondland recounted. "In a WhatsApp message, Kurt Volker told me in part: 'Spoke w Rudy per guidance from S.'" Sondland noted that 'S' is shorthand for secretary of State.

Sondland also suggested that Pence was kept informed of the pressure campaign on Ukraine to open investigations into Trump’s political adversaries.

“I mentioned to Vice President Pence before the meetings with the Ukrainians that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations,” Sondland told lawmakers. He said that conversation occurred on Sept. 1, before a meeting between Pence and Zelensky.

As part of Sondland's revelations, he also produced emails he sent to Pompeo and other top Trump administration officials, showing that he communicated with them regularly about his Ukraine efforts.

A July 19 email from Sondland to Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and other officials started with the subject line: “Re: I Talked to Zelensky just now" and said Zelensky was ready to receive a call from Trump

“He is prepared to receive POTUS' call. Will assure him [Trump] that he [Zelensky] intends to run a fully transparent investigation and will ‘turn over every stone,’” Sondland wrote.

Impeachment witnesses: Who are the 17 witnesses and what have they said?

Both Perry and Mulvaney responded to Sondland’s email.

On Aug. 11, Sondland sent an email to State Department officials and addressed to Pompeo:

“Mike – Kurt and I negotiated a statement from Zelensky to be delivered for our review in a day or two,” Sondland wrote “The contents will hopefully make the boss happy enough to authorize an invitation. Ze(lensky) plans to have a big presser on the openness subject (including specifics) next week.”

Sondland said "boss" referred to Trump. A top State Department official, Lisa Kenna, responded that she would pass the note to Pompeo.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland said of the conversations

Stay informed: Keep up with USA TODAY's impeachment coverage

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sondland: Pence, Pompeo knew about Trump plan to pressure Ukraine