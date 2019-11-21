Sondland makes post-hearing flight, sighs after putting bag in wrong spot: 'My whole day has been like this'

When his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee started to run long, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was worried he might miss his Wednesday night flight to Brussels, but he made it to the airport with enough time to get on the plane, put his luggage in the wrong place, and then make a wry observation about his life.

Fellow passenger Karen-Marie Hyland told CNN she watched as Sondland, who only hours earlier gave bombshell testimony implicating President Trump in a quid pro quo with Ukraine, put his carry-on bag in the wrong overhead compartment. Realizing his mistake, Sondland said, "My whole day has been like this."

Hyland also snapped a picture of the incident, since the public now knows if you deal with any member of the Trump administration, you need to make sure you have receipts.

More stories from theweek.com

Ken Starr on the Sondland testimony: 'It's over'

Putin says the Ukraine scandal has distracted the U.S. from Russian election meddling: 'Thank God'

Impeachment witness says Ukraine knew its security aid was held up on July 25 — the day of the Trump–Zelensky call

