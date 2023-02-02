Song Joong-ki's new wife was his Italian teacher, according to local report

51
Isa Peralta
·1 min read

[Source]

Song Joong-ki's new wife used to be his Italian teacher, according to a South Korean media report.

On Monday, Dispatch revealed that the 37-year-old South Korean actor met his British wife, Katy Louise Saunders, in Italy a few years ago.

In his hit K-drama series “Vincenzo,” released in 2021, Song plays a Korean Italian mafia lawyer named Vincenzo Cassano who “gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.” For his role as Vincenzo, Song needed to speak Italian in several of the show’s scenes.

However, Dispatch reported that he only started learning Italian from Saunders after wrapping up filming for “Vincenzo.”

More from NextShark: Michelle Yeoh, Ben Wang participate in ‘blessing ceremony’ on day one of 'American Born Chinese' filming

Dispatch also claimed that Saunders moved to Seoul last year and began living with Song in the spring.

Song and Saunders made headlines recently following the announcement of their first child.

On Monday, Song announced on his official fan cafe that he and Saunders are married and will become parents.

More from NextShark: South Koreans are about to become at least 1 year younger

In December 2022, Song’s agency, High Zium Studio, officially confirmed his relationship with Saunders. The couple have reportedly been together for over a year.

Song was formerly married to his “Descendants of the Sun” co-star Song Hye-kyo for two years before they divorced in 2019.

 

More from NextShark: Lifetime to Produce Their First Holiday Film Centered on a Chinese American Family

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Marvel’s 'Eternals' No. 1 in AMC presales, beats 'Shang-Chi' and 'Black Widow' in early sales

