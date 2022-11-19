Here are the songs George Strait played for his first of two nights at Dickies Arena

Megan Cardona, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Megan Cardona
George Strait performed the first of his two Fort Worth concerts Friday night at Dickies Arena.

The King of Country Music played a mix of old favorites, newer songs and covers throughout the night.

A spokesperson for Strait said he doesn’t keep to a strict set list, instead opting to keep it flexible for each concert.

While he may not play the same songs on Saturday, here are the songs he played at Dickies Arena Friday night:

  1. Here For A Good Time

  2. Ocean Front Property

  3. Check Yes Or No

  4. I Can Still Make Cheyenne

  5. Wrapped

  6. Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her

  7. I Got A Car

  8. I Saw God Today

  9. Every Little Honky Tonk Bar

  10. How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls

  11. You Don’t Know What You’re Missing

  12. That’s What Breaking Hearts Do

  13. Give It Away

  14. Codigo

  15. Cover of Waylon Jennings’s “Waymore’s Blues”

  16. The Weight of the Badge

  17. The Fireman

  18. The Chair

  19. Love’s Gonna Make It Alright

  20. Amarillo By Morning

  21. Run

  22. Come On Joe

  23. I’ll Always Remember You

  24. Troubadour

  25. Wrapped Around My Finger

  26. Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind

  27. Cover of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me”

  28. Take Me To Texas

  29. The Cowboy Rides Away

