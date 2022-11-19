Here are the songs George Strait played for his first of two nights at Dickies Arena
George Strait performed the first of his two Fort Worth concerts Friday night at Dickies Arena.
The King of Country Music played a mix of old favorites, newer songs and covers throughout the night.
A spokesperson for Strait said he doesn’t keep to a strict set list, instead opting to keep it flexible for each concert.
While he may not play the same songs on Saturday, here are the songs he played at Dickies Arena Friday night:
Here For A Good Time
Ocean Front Property
Check Yes Or No
I Can Still Make Cheyenne
Wrapped
Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her
I Got A Car
I Saw God Today
Every Little Honky Tonk Bar
How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls
You Don’t Know What You’re Missing
That’s What Breaking Hearts Do
Give It Away
Codigo
Cover of Waylon Jennings’s “Waymore’s Blues”
The Weight of the Badge
The Fireman
The Chair
Love’s Gonna Make It Alright
Amarillo By Morning
Run
Come On Joe
I’ll Always Remember You
Troubadour
Wrapped Around My Finger
Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind
Cover of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me”
Take Me To Texas
The Cowboy Rides Away