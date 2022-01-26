'Songs of Hope' for Afghanistan: benefit concert premieres to support stranded musicians
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Homayun SakhiAfghan musician
- Shahbaz HussainIndian cricketer
Famous Afghan musician Homayoun Sakhi is joined by great performers Adib Rostami and Shahbaz Hussain at London's Barbican concert hall for rehearsals ahead of the premiere of a concert, "Songs of hope". The benefit concert is organised by Afghanistan International TV and aims to support musicians in Afghanistan where music has been banned in public places.