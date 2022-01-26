'Songs of Hope' for Afghanistan: benefit concert premieres to support stranded musicians

  • Homayun Sakhi
    Afghan musician
  • Shahbaz Hussain
    Indian cricketer

Famous Afghan musician Homayoun Sakhi is joined by great performers Adib Rostami and Shahbaz Hussain at London's Barbican concert hall for rehearsals ahead of the premiere of a concert, "Songs of hope". The benefit concert is organised by Afghanistan International TV and aims to support musicians in Afghanistan where music has been banned in public places.

