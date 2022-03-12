Sonia Robinson Excels in Male-Dominated Auto Service Industry

Nancy E Williams
·3 min read

In 2019, Sonia Robinson opened SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service in Fort Mill, S.C., after more than six years working as a regional service manager for Mobility Works, a leading dealer of wheelchair-accessible vans.

Robinson wanted to apply her industry experience to business ownership with an established brand. After researching different opportunities and meeting with some of the other franchisees, she knew SpeeDee was the right choice for her because it allows her to offer a full range of oil change and mechanical services that she wouldn’t be able to elsewhere. With Robinson’s background in customer service, owning her own shop lets her focus on building relationships and working with people, which is she loves most about the business.

She has seen excellent growth in her SpeeDee store since opening, reporting 17% growth year over year. But women have not always been so successful in business. In 1972, approximately 4.6% of businesses in the United States were owned by women. As of 2019, women own 42% of companies and that number continues

Sonia Robinson and Sister Wanda Carr -SpeeDee Oil Change
Sonia Robinson and Sister Wanda Carr -SpeeDee Oil Change

to grow. And while female-owned companies grew 21% over a five-year period, companies owned by African American women grew double that rate, according to the “2019 State of Women-Owned Business Report” commissioned by American Express.

Having been in a male-dominated industry for over 10 years, Robinson shares four tips to being successful as a Black woman in this sector:

Trust yourself and grow your confidence

Don’t be afraid to take risks—trust your gut and the strength of your skill-set; it got you this far. Women who want to succeed in life must take risks and get out of their comfort zones. When other people fear failure, embrace it because of the knowledge that this is a crucial part of success. With this, you’ll build confidence which will become essential to your long-term success.

Learn as much as you can as fast as you can, and then keep learning

You might not be automatically respected in male-dominated industries, but if you show that you know what you’re talking about, you can earn respect. Do this as quickly as possible by asking questions every chance you get and paying close attention to the answers. Remember, learning is fluid—once people stop learning, they stop growing.

Build a support team

As an entrepreneur, having a strong team adds major credibility to your business. It demonstrates growth and organization and provides a certain level of comfort to your customers. Find those all-star team members, then grow, nurture, and empower them. They will help you gain credibility and build your business.

Stay positive

Nothing generates positive morale among team members more powerfully than a good attitude. Celebrate wins—big and small—with your team, embrace and act on their feedback, and share your vision for the future. With a positive attitude and a positive team, you’ll be well on your way to achieving business milestones.

Recommended Stories

  • Date Night on $25: 8 Activities To Do and Places To Go

    Is it possible to have a fabulous date night for two on a $25 budget? Yes! $25 goes a surprisingly long way in creating memorable date moments that can happen during the day, afternoon and well into...

  • Date Night on $50: 8 Activities To Do and Places To Go

    One of the most common misconceptions about date night is that you need to spend tons of money to have a great romantic evening. But you actually don't need more than $50 to create an exciting and...

  • Schlumberger Expands Its Innovation Factori Network

    Schlumberger has opened its new Innovation Factori office in Houston, Texas, expanding its AI and digital solutions capacity.

  • Yellen says gas tax cut among options to ease higher costs at the pump

    A U.S. gasoline tax cut is among the options being considered to provide relief to consumers, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday, adding she was confident that the country's economy would perform well this year. However, she added that she had concerns that cutting the gasoline tax could cause benefits to flow to oil companies and not to consumers. She also said that a tighter monetary policy to fight inflation could cause recession, but added that the Federal Reserve should be able to balance its dual mandate for maximum employment and price stability.

  • Goldman Sachs’ CEO demanded all employees return full-time to the office. Only half showed up

    David Solomon believes in-office work is crucial to the bank’s success. In a post-pandemic world, will employees agree?

  • What's Something Toxic About The Industry You Work In That Most People Wouldn't Realize?

    Just because "that's how it's done" doesn't mean it's right.View Entire Post ›

  • 24 Awesome Bosses Who Prove That Going To Work Doesn't Have To Suck

    I'm not crying, I'm just watering my face...View Entire Post ›

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Florida trooper struck by drunk driver says she was 'just doing her job’

    Many people are calling Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck a hero, but she says she was just doing her job when she maneuvered her vehicle into the path of a drunk driver who plowed through road closures meant to protect those running in the Skyway 10K.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Why Is United Bringing Back Unvaccinated Flight Attendants?

    An internal memo shows that United Airlines plans to bring back unvaccinated employees who are on unpaid leave later this month.

  • Smartmatic says it's continuing to press its defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell after a judge dismissed the case

    Smartmatic filed a backup lawsuit against Sidney Powell in Washington, DC. The judge presiding over that case gave Dominion's lawsuit the green light.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Overnight gas price jump shatters Daytona, Florida records

    A day after topping $4 a gallon for the first time in 14 years, average gas prices on Tuesday jumped 14 cents in Daytona Beach area.

  • If Gas Prices Remain Crazy, People May Start Looking Harder at Fuel-Efficient Cars

    So many factors are in play to affect gas prices. But even if the current spike ends up being temporary, as one pundit put it, 'You can't unsee $5 and $6 a gallon gas prices.'

  • Russian threatens to nationalize departed American companies

    Russia is threatening to seize the businesses of Western companies that have withdrawn from the country after it invaded Ukraine, escalating the economic conflict running parallel to the war itself.Why it matters: More than 300 companies have announced they’re exiting or pausing business in Russia, according to a list compiled by Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Companies

  • Judge: Trump delays on rape accuser's claims in 'bad faith'

    Former President Donald Trump’s legal moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser’s defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and, so far, succeeding, a judge said in a decision released Friday as he rejected an attempt by Trump to countersue. E. Jean Carroll's single claim of defamation “could have been tried and decided — one way or the other — long ago," U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said. In a written ruling dated Thursday but publicly filed Friday, Kaplan cited delays caused by Trump's legal tactics as he rejected the former president's attempt to countersue Carroll under a law sometimes used to challenge defamation lawsuits that unfairly make claims.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it

    The gusher of money the U.S. government poured into family bank accounts during the coronavirus pandemic, credited with speeding the rebound from the health crisis, may now help limit the economic damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and give the Federal Reserve more leeway in raising interest rates. As analysts have begun parsing what sky-high oil prices and new uncertainty might mean, a common theme has emerged: U.S. consumers may get gouged at the gas pump but will likely be able to maintain much of their expected spending on other goods and services due to savings accumulated out of COVID-19 pandemic spending programs that have totaled about $5 trillion. The war in Ukraine is a shock, they note, but one the United States may have unintentionally insured itself against.