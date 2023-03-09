Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.28 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Sonic Automotive investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.12 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sonic Automotive has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $58.65. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Sonic Automotive can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Sonic Automotive paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Sonic Automotive generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 8.5% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Sonic Automotive's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Sonic Automotive earnings per share are up 2.8% per annum over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Sonic Automotive has lifted its dividend by approximately 27% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Sonic Automotive got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Sonic Automotive is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Sonic Automotive is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Sonic Automotive (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

