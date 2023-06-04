Sonic customer bites into hot dog and finds bag of cocaine, New Mexico police say

A Sonic Drive-In customer found a bag of cocaine after biting into a hot dog in New Mexico, according to multiple news outlets and police.

A 54-year-old worker had “inadvertently” placed the drug in a customer’s “Coney” food order at the fast-food spot in San Pedro, the Espanola Police Department said in a June 1 news release.

Authorities tested the bag of white powder the woman found and confirmed it was cocaine, KOB and police reported.

Police said she spit the bag out, but it’s not clear if she ingested the drug, the news outlet reported.

Surveillance video showed the employee “frantically searching the area” after the incident, KRQE reported.

The employee was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A Coney is a beef hot dog topped with chili and cheese that’s served at Sonic Drive-In.

Sonic Drive-In did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on June 4.

San Pedro is about 35 miles northeast of Albuquerque.

