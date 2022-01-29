🌱 Sonic Drive-In Car Explosion + Nutcracker Market + Road Rage

Hello, people of Houston! Carlos Hernandez here with today's issue of the Houston Daily.

1. A Houston mother lost her kidney after a road rage incident led to her being shot in the back on Saturday, January 15th at 610 Loop near Broadway St. She is sharing her story to help warn others and document what's occurring on Houston highways. (ABC 13)

2. State Senator John Whitmire and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg attacked misdemeanor court judges during an informational town hall meeting on crime. They blame judges, a backlog of cases, and the bail bond industry for what they say is a rising crime problem. (Fox 26 Houston)

3. A car explosion at a Sonic Drive-In parking lot in the 5100 block of West 34th Street on Friday night left one man injured, police say. The explosion is believed to be an accident, police say. (KHOU 11)

4. Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market - Spring is returning to NRG Center from Friday, April 8th to Sunday, April 10th, the ballet announced. 150 merchants from across the country will head to Houston to sell apparel, jewelry, accessories, gourmet food, and more. (CultureMap Houston)

5. Maggie Mahoney, assistant director of University of Houston Learning Abroad, has been named a Gilman International Scholarship Advisor Ambassador by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Mahoney is one of only 20 people nationwide serving as a Gilman ambassador. (University of Houston)

Today in Houston:

Houston Auto Show At City of Houston. (10:00 AM)

The Lion Dance At Ginger Kale. (12:00 PM)

Creole Brunch At Central Market Houston. (12:00 PM)

Julius Caesar in Egypt At Moores Opera House. (2:00 PM)

The Riot Comedy Show Presents Valerie Tosi (Conan, IFC, Netflix). (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Houston Fire Department is saddened to report active member Firefighter Justin Johnson , 49-C Shift , passed away Friday, January 28th, 2022 , while off-duty . (Facebook)

Texas is struggling to fill about 3,000 open positions in state hospitals and state-supported living centers , including in Houston. (Facebook)

A new mural commemorating Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas was unveiled Friday — three years after the couple was killed by Houston police during a botched drug raid at their home on Harding Street . (Facebook)

The Houston Health Department is partnering with local school districts to offer free on-campus COVID-19 testing to students and staff at many campuses. (Facebook)

