Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.42

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 22nd of March to A$0.42, which will be 5.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of A$0.40. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.0%.

Sonic Healthcare's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Sonic Healthcare's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 23.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 66%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Sonic Healthcare Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.59, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Sonic Healthcare has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Sonic Healthcare's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Sonic Healthcare is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 15 analysts we track are forecasting for Sonic Healthcare for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

