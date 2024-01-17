Sonic offers teachers free deals at Texas locations this week. Here’s what educators get

Educators can pick up a free drink or food from any Sonic Drive-In location in North Texas this week. By joining Sonic’s Teacher’s Circle in its app, teachers, faculty, and staff working in K-12 schools or degree-granting universities are eligible for the deals.

“Sonic is proud to express its appreciation for the tireless efforts of educators as they inspire children throughout the year,” the company said in a press release over the weekend. “The multi-day celebration aims to show gratitude and provide a small token of appreciation as they start a new semester.”

If you are a teacher, here are the deals you can snag between Jan. 16-19:

Tuesday, Jan. 16th: Free Large Drink or Slush

Wednesday, Jan. 17th: Free Regular Breakfast Burrito

Thursday, Jan. 18th: Free Small Cold Brew

Friday, Jan. 19th: Free French Toast Sticks

If you are heading to a Sonic with a teacher, Sonic contributes a portion of proceeds from Drink, Slush, Blast, or Shake purchases to the Sonic Foundation. This foundation supports public education through the Sonic Limeades for Learning initiative, so while non-educators don’t get a freebie, your purchases are still making a positive impact.