Sonim and IASUS Concepts Team Up to Launch Advanced and Customizable, Wireless and Wired Throat Microphones for XP8 and XP5s

Handsfree Mobile Solution Helps Public Safety and Frontline Workers Stand Up to COVID-19

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) and IASUS Concepts have teamed up to provide public safety and frontline workers battling COVID-19 with a complete hands-free communications experience on Sonim's XP8 and XP5s handsets.

"With the increased use of PPE in public safety and healthcare due to COVID-19, hands-free communications solutions are essential to help frontline workers make it through the day," said Tom Wilkinson, CEO, Sonim Technologies. "This combined with the ability to thoroughly and properly disinfect your mobile devices and accessories is essential to reduce the spread of this virus and other pathogens."

The IASUS STEALTH Bluetooth Throat Microphone is the world's first and most advanced of its kind. Unlike regular microphones, throat mic's convert audio signals from vibrations on the neck, which make it the ideal communication system when wearing full-face and N95-rated respirators. The microphone has a fully modular system with a variety of headset options and a special "lights out" STEALTH mode for tactical missions. It can also be safely and quickly released from neck.

With the SNIPER PRO II Heavy Duty Wired Throat Microphones, first responders can communicate handsfree with integrated Push-to-Talk (PTT) support on the XP8 and XP5s, while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). The large dome PTT button can be worn under clothing or protective gear and activated easily with gloves. For more precise PTT control, there is an optional finger PTT that can be fitted inside the glove for quick access and virtual "handsfree" activation. Both PTT options were designed to be used without compromising the ability to use both hands simultaneously, ideal for tactical and mission critical operations.

The STEALTH PRO II like the STEALTH, also enables communication when wearing full faced and N95 respirator masks, now standard issue to all EMS and medical workers.

Following are key features demonstrating compatibility with Sonim's XP8 and XP5s:

Sonim's SecureAudio interface allows the SNIPER PRO II Wired Throat Microphone to be physically secured to and powered by the XP8 and XP5s, features that are only found on Sonim devices.

Ability to pair the STEALTH Wireless Throat Microphone via Bluetooth 5.0 BLE to XP8/XP5s.

Fully charged, the IASUS/Sonim solution enables 10 hours of talk time and 250 hours of standby.

The current Coronavirus outbreak is making mobile hygiene critical to frontline workers. To minimize the risk of contamination, Sonim devices and the STEALTH and SNIPER PRO II microphones can be rigorously cleaned and sanitized with bleach and isopropyl alcohol as needed.

"IASUS is pleased to be an official accessory partner of Sonim," said Carl Foo, managing director, IASUS Concepts. "Sonim products are engineered for extreme communication conditions as are IASUS bespoke headsets. Combining the two creates the perfect ultra-duty total solution."

For more information on Sonim ultra-rugged devices, visit: www.sonimtech.com. To see the IASUS throat microphones and Sonim devices in action, click here.

