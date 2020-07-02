Is Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading At A 48% Discount?

How far off is Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios.

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$3.4m US$1.70m US$2.91m US$4.39m US$5.97m US$7.52m US$8.93m US$10.2m US$11.2m US$12.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 71.33% Est @ 50.6% Est @ 36.09% Est @ 25.93% Est @ 18.81% Est @ 13.84% Est @ 10.35% Est @ 7.91% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% -US$3.1 US$1.4 US$2.2 US$3.1 US$3.8 US$4.4 US$4.8 US$5.0 US$5.0 US$5.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$31m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$12m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.3%– 2.2%) = US$174m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$174m÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= US$72m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$103m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$0.8, the company appears quite good value at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sonim Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.180. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.