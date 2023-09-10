Sonnie Hereford IV Retraces Steps to History of Public School Integration | Sept. 9, 2023 | News 19 at 9 p.m.
Sonnie Hereford IV retraced his steps to history Saturday morning as he reflected on the day that changed his life.
Sonnie Hereford IV retraced his steps to history Saturday morning as he reflected on the day that changed his life.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs.
Despite the writer's strike, a new season of "Jeopardy!" premieres next week. Here's what you need to know.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
'So long, messy hoses': Lounge more and fuss less with this handy helper.
Snap up a Dyson vac for $200 off, a 58-inch smart TV for a mere $298 and a cart full of other discounted treasures this weekend.
You'll wear this flowy Blencot tank through the end of summer — and then some!
It's been a big year for Neymar.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.