Sonoco Introduces Lightweight Recyclable Packaging for Heavyweight Products

Sonoco Products Company
·3 min read

New FiberMax™ Packaging delivers more sustainable option for heavy and high-value products

FiberMax

New FiberMax&#x002122; Packaging delivers more sustainable option for heavy and high-value products
New FiberMax™ Packaging delivers more sustainable option for heavy and high-value products
New FiberMax™ Packaging delivers more sustainable option for heavy and high-value products

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Protective Solutions, a division of global packaging leader Sonoco (NYSE: SON), today announced the addition of two new paper-based packaging options for heavy and high-value products to its EnviroSense® line of more sustainable packaging: the EnviroSense FiberMax™ Bulk Box and the EnviroSense FiberMax™ Master Roll package.

FiberMax Bulk Box packaging is designed to help companies with products weighing thousands of pounds protect their items, maximize transportation efficiency, reduce storage space, increase stacking strength and make it easy for their customers to recycle the packaging at the end of its useful life. Similarly, EnviroSense FiberMax Master Roll packaging helps manufacturers of equally heavy, high-value materials in roll form such as films, foils and laminates avoid damage, reduce costs, improve storage utilization and simplify recycling after use.

Both EnviroSense FiberMax packaging solutions are 100% recyclable and provide the strength needed to hold thousands of pounds. Users of the FiberMax Bulk Box will find the remarkably strong package costs about half as much as similarly sized wooden crates. Likewise, FiberMax Master Roll packaging can be as much as 25% more cost effective and more than 50% lighter when compared to wooden crate alternatives.

“We believe we have a responsibility to develop more sustainable packaging to help protect and preserve our planet for future generations,” said Carl Kraus, segment vice president of Protective Solutions at Sonoco. “Although customers have relied on us for returnable packaging innovation, some supply chains need one-way and export solutions. The FiberMax Bulk Box and Master Roll solutions apply this same philosophy to the development of bracing and cushioning options for heavy and fragile goods – offering superior protection from the rigors of new distribution channels while at the same time providing an innovative new option that’s 100% recyclable,” said Kraus.

FiberMax Bulk Box and FiberMax Master Roll packaging represent the latest additions to Sonoco’s expanding assortment of more sustainable packaging options. Designed with tomorrow in mind, the EnviroSense portfolio encompasses a range of packaging materials and structures, from 100% recyclable paperboard cans and mono-material flexible pouches to rigid plastic packaging containing post-consumer recycled content and innovative packaging made from agricultural fibers such as sugarcane.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86c9c2cb-d1f6-43f0-8284-7361def4dbd5

CONTACT: Contact: Brian Risinger +843-383-7509 brian.risinger@sonoco.com


Latest Stories

  • Illinois Sen. Duckworth says 'silence is deafening' from Republicans on Trump's election maneuvers

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth reacted with “utter disgust” to reports that President Trump has invited Michigan Republican legislative leaders to the White House.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Explosion at gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai causes fire

    An explosion at a natural gas pipeline in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but little other damage and there were no casualties, a senior military official said. Gen. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, in charge of the northern part of the peninsula, said all the pipeline valves were promptly sealed off to control the fire that erupted after Thursday's blast. The Islamic State group posted a statement on its website claiming responsibility for the explosion.

  • 'Too soon' to let Boeing 737 MAX fly again, say families of Lion Air crash victims

    Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday lifted a flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX imposed after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019. Two years after the plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 on board, the tragedy is still raw.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Wisconsin agrees to issue recount of ballots in 2 counties after hours of partisan fighting

    The Wisconsin Elections Commission late Wednesday, after an hours-long, often-contentious debate, agreed to issue an order on Thursday to recount ballots cast in Milwaukee and Dane counties as requested by President Trump.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defence lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election,

  • US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy

    The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous. The Treasury and State departments announced they had targeted a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations. At the same time, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on Iran,” which argued that the Trump administration's moves against Iran made the world safer and should not be reversed.

  • 'Compromised position': Dr. Anthony Fauci on why he thinks he hasn't heard from Joe Biden's team

    Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, hasn't spoken to Biden as the U.S. battles a significant spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • An attorney leading Trump's attempt to subvert the election results is a longtime QAnon supporter

    Powell has made groundless claims of a plot to steal the election from Trump. It is not the first time she's spread conspiracy theories.

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijan's president declared Friday that his forces have taken control of the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenia in a cease-fire agreement that ended the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. The truce, brokered by Russia last week, stipulated that Armenia hand over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan. Aghdam is the first one to be turned over.

  • Bullying inquiry finds UK interior minister Patel broke rules: BBC

    An inquiry looking into allegations of bullying by Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel has concluded that she "unintentionally" broke the rules on ministers' behaviour, the BBC and other media reported on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked officials to carry out an inquiry to “establish the facts” in March after allegations were raised against the interior minister. It came after Philip Rutnam, Britain’s top official in the interior ministry, resigned saying he had become the "target of a vicious and orchestrated campaign against him" which, he alleged, Patel was involved in.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.