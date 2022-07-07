Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) insider upped their holding by 60% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Sonoco Products Company's (NYSE:SON ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Harold Cummings for US$124k worth of shares, at about US$56.45 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$57.80 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Sonoco Products share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Harold Cummings.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Sonoco Products is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Sonoco Products

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sonoco Products insiders own about US$43m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sonoco Products Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sonoco Products shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Sonoco Products insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sonoco Products. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Sonoco Products that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here