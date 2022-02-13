Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.45

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.45 per share on the 10th of March. This makes the dividend yield 3.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Sonoco Products' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Sonoco Products is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 317% of its free cash flow. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 23.4%, so this could continue over the next year. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Sonoco Products Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from US$1.16 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.5% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 23% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Sonoco Products' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sonoco Products (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

