Sonoco Products' (NYSE:SON) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 8.9% on the 10th of June to US$0.49. This takes the dividend yield from 2.9% to 2.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Sonoco Products Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Even though Sonoco Products is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 28.1% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Sonoco Products Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Sonoco Products' EPS has declined at around 28% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Sonoco Products' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Sonoco Products will make a great income stock. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sonoco Products that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

