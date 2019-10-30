Update: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Gained 44% In The Last Five Years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 44% over five years, which is below the market return. But if you include dividends then the return is market-beating. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 6.2%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Sonoco Products achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.2% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 7.6% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Sonoco Products has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Sonoco Products the TSR over the last 5 years was 68%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Sonoco Products shareholders are up 9.2% for the year (even including dividends) . But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 11% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. Before spending more time on Sonoco Products it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

