Sonoma Co. Reports 5 New COVID Deaths: Report

SONOMA COUNTY, CA — Sonoma County reported five new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports.

The most recent report brings the county’s January COVID-19 death toll to 15, and 437 going back to the start of the pandemic, the report said.

The fatalities are attributed to the omicron surge, with the hyper-contagious variant driving up cases throughout the county and beyond, according to the report.

Three of the five most recent fatalities were among skilled nursing home residents over 90 years of age, and all had comorbidities, the report said.

Read more in The Press Democrat

This article originally appeared on the Rohnert Park-Cotati Patch