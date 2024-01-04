Sonoma County teens’ ‘fun’ night ends in mud, jail

(KRON) — Sonoma County teenagers were having a fun night cutting down road signs until their pickup truck became stuck in the mud, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Santa Rosa officers were alerted to a pickup truck that was stuck on a muddy shoulder of Petersen Road just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A pickup truck is stuck in the mud on Jan. 2, 2024. (Image via CHP)

“It was also reported that the occupants of the truck had possibly intentionally knocked over street signs. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the street signs had been intentionally cut down with a saw,” the CHP wrote.

The 18-year-old driver and youthful passengers admitted to officers that they stole street signs, including one for cow crossings, because they thought it was “fun,” according to investigators.

The CHP said this cow crossing sign was cut with a saw. (Image via CHP)

“(They) admitted the crime was committed for fun. Unfortunately the cost of the damages results in felony charges,” the CHP wrote. The driver was arrested for felony vandalism and theft before being booked into a Sonoma County Jail.

The passengers were picked up at the scene by their parents.

