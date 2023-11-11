Sonora man arrested after allegedly making courthouse shooting threat. Bail at $250,000

Police arrested a Sonora man who allegedly threatened to commit a shooting at the Tuolumne County courthouse.

Anthony Isaiah Crudo, 33, was arrested Thursday on potential charges of making felony threats and possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, according to a Sonora police social media post. Police said the serial numbers on the gun had been removed.

Early Thursday afternoon, police learned that a man leaving the Adventist Health Hospital area had threatened to target the courthouse in a shooting, the post said. Court staff locked down the Superior Court building in Sonora.

Officers searched the area near the courthouse and also went to a Mono Way residence where Crudo has lived.

Crudo was found near the residence and at first attempted to run, police said. But he was surrounded by officers and arrested.

Officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun in Crudo’s waistband, Sonora police said.

Crudo was booked in jail, with bail set at $250,000.