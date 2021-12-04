Sonora police arrest student for allegedly threatening a shooting at Cassina High campus

A student at a Sonora high school was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly making threats against the school and students, police said.

Cassina High School administration notified the Sonora Police Department about 12:30 p.m. of a student who had threatened to commit a shooting on the campus, according to a release.

Officers began an investigation and arrested a 17-year-old student on suspicion of felony criminal threats. They did not find weapons during a search of the student.

Police said the student’s motives are not yet clear, and no other information had been released as of early Friday evening. The student’s name was not released.