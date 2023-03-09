Sonora police find fentanyl in colorful CBD candy packaging, warn of marketing to kids

Sonora police arrested a Jamestown man on drug charges and are warning the public about the dangers of fentanyl packaged in brightly colored candy wrappers.

The fentanyl allegedly discovered on the man was labeled as CBD candy to “look attractive to young people” and evade detection from law enforcement. The colorful packaging mimicked popular candies, without any mention of the dangerous synthetic opioid.

According to the Sonora Police Department, an officer was patrolling near the Arco gas station on Pesce Way, north of the downtown area, at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 when he spotted a subject wanted by the California Department of Corrections for evading parole.

Jonathon Gavi, 36, was arrested on a felony no-bail warrant without incident at the scene. He was taken into custody at Dambacher Detention Facility in Sonora with bail set at $30,000.

According to police, the search of Gavi’s vehicle allegedly found 59 grams of suspected fentanyl, 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a canister of bear repellent spray, a collapsible baton, a billy club and items commonly associated with drug sales.

“We want all parents and people of our community to be aware that fentanyl could be packed in ways that would not normally cross your mind as fentanyl. Please contact law enforcement immediately if you find any sort of packaging like this or similar,” the Sonora Police Department said in a Facebook post about the arrest.