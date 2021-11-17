Sonos forecasts 2022 sales above estimates; shares tick up

Stephen Nellis
·2 min read

(In paragraph 4, corrects to say company reported a profit, excluding items, of 8 cents per share, not an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share)

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Sonos Inc on Wednesday forecast fiscal 2022 sales above analyst estimates, despite facing backlogs for its smart speakers because of supply constraints.

Sonos said it expects fiscal 2022 sales of between $1.925 billion and $2 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $1.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of Sonos were up 2.6% to $34.33 in after-hours trading following the results.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 2, Sonos said sales were $359.54 million and reported a profit, excluding items, of 8 cents per share, compared with expectations for sales of $360.2 million and a loss of 7 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Santa Barbara, California-based Sonos has fended off challenges from major tech companies such as Apple Inc that tried to enter the market for premium-priced smart speakers but have since scaled back to lower price points. Sonos earlier this year introduced Roam, a sub-$200 product that aims to introduce the Sonos brand to a broader audience.

Sonos said it expects gross margins of 46% to 47% for fiscal 2022, in line with analyst expectations. The company in recent years diversified its supply chain away from China to include Malaysian factories in an effort to mitigate U.S. tariffs. This year it has worked though both chip shortages and backups at U.S. ports.

Chief Executive Patrick Spence said the company imports its products via planes and ships, depending on the size.

"We've particularly pushed on air to try and make sure that we're meeting customer needs in the holiday period," Spence told Reuters, noting that the uptick in air cargo is factored into the company's margin forecast. "We'll do whatever we can to sustainably bring products in and be smart about that."

Sonos also said it had finished a $100 million share buy-back program and will initiate a new $150 million repurchase program.

(This story corrects to say company reported a profit, excluding items, of 8 cents per share, not an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fatally shot man had crawled through window to help a Tri-Cities woman who was locked out

    The shooter is facing manslaughter charges.

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    All of a sudden, there seem to be better electric car companies to invest in -- or at least more familiar ones.

  • Google Says It Owns the Technology at Heart of Sonos Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it’s the rightful owner of patents on ways to keep music playlists in the cloud that form a key component of a lawsuit Sonos Inc. filed over the Google Play Music system. Sonos called that contention “nonsense.”Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Sc

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    We had some serious economic news this month, when October’s inflation rate came in at 6.2% annualized. It was the sixth consecutive month +5% year-over-year inflation gains – and the highest inflation rate seen in the US since 1990. Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, reminds investors that the worst asset to hold in this environment is cash. "Some people make the mistake of thinking that they are getting richer because they are seeing their assets go up in price without s

  • Amid electric car frenzy, Warren Buffett scores 3,000% gains with this overlooked EV maker

    The Oracle of Omaha turned millions into billions without relying on Tesla or Rivian.

  • The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

    Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures.

  • $8 Billion Takeover Offer Could Avert One of China's Biggest Potential Corporate Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co., a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarshi

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    When considering investment ideas, one thing I look for is strong, double-digit revenue growth. That's because the pace at which a company can grow sales sets the bar for every other aspect of its financial performance.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before Another Market Rally

    These stocks are trading at least 30% off their recent highs. You may want to take advantage of the sale before the next market upswing.

  • Lucid Reports Air Reservations Are Soaring

    Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) just announced its third-quarter financial update, but all the market is paying attention to is what has happened since the end of the quarter. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Lucid hosted a rally with the first deliveries of its $169,000 Air Dream Edition to customers. Just two weeks later, the company announced the MotorTrend award.

  • Texas Instruments picks Sherman for fabrication plants, may invest $30 billion, hire 3,000

    Texas Instruments Inc., amid a chip shortage, has selected Sherman for more manufacturing capacity – and the potential investment could reach $30 billion. The Dallas semiconductor company plans to begin construction next year on 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plants, according to a statement on Wednesday. The locale has the potential for up to four such manufacturing operations.

  • Canoo is setting up headquarters in Walmart's hometown, picks Panasonic as battery supplier

    Canoo, the electric automaker that became a publicly traded company last year, is expanding its U.S. footprint with plans to establish its headquarters and an advanced manufacturing industrialized facility in Bentonville, Arkansas — a city most famously connected with Walmart. "This is an advanced manufacturing facility that will allow us to produce vehicles for unique use cases as well as accelerate our testing into gamma," said Canoo CEO and Chai Tony Aquila on Monday. Aquila said engineering, design and sourcing of materials for its gamma platform is complete, and the company is in the final steps before production.

  • Nvidia Analyst Raises Price Target By 78%: 'Chipmaker Has Largest TAM Expansion Opportunity In All Of Tech'

    Nvidia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares received a big upward price target revision from Credit Suisse shortly ahead of the graphic chipmaker's quarterly results. The Nvidia Analyst: Join Pitzer reiterated an Outperform rating on Nvidia and increased the price target from $225 to $400, signaling roughly 33% upside from current levels. The Nvidia Thesis: Secular tailwinds continue and risk of any crypto-correction is unlikely at least until supply improves in the second half of the calendar year 2022,

  • If I Could Buy Only 3 Stocks, It Would Be These

    Go for companies with strong franchises, great dividend track records, and a history of profitable growth.

  • Canoo Accelerates Production Plans, Wins $100 Million in New Incentives

    Electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) said in conjunction with its third-quarter earnings report on Monday that it is accelerating its manufacturing plan and now expects to begin building vehicles at a factory in Oklahoma before the fourth quarter of 2022. Canoo reported a net loss of $80.9 million ($0.35 per share) for the third quarter, much of that attributable to research and development expenses and administrative spending. Texas-based Canoo is preparing to launch a series of electric vehicles based on its proprietary "skateboard" platform, which incorporates motors, batteries, suspension, and chassis structure into a single unit that is designed to be as flat as possible, to maximize the usable space inside the vehicle.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With so many stocks in the market trading near all-time highs, it is natural to worry about the increased potential for a market crash. As a general rule, market crashes spare almost no one, so the trick is to make sure your stocks go down the least. Stock market crashes will usually create knock-on effects in the broader economy.

  • One of Cincinnati’s largest private companies divided up, sold

    After more than 70 years in business, one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest private companies has been sold in pieces.

  • Realty Income Is Hunting for Elephants

    One of the big benefits of its recent merger with VEREIT is scale. Here's why it matters so much.

  • This 3.9%-Yielding Monthly Dividend Keeps Heading Higher

    The retail REIT recently gave investors another raise, adding to its impressive total this year. The main factor driving that dividend growth is acquisitions. The company has spent more than $1 billion to acquire 219 properties across 40 states through the end of the third quarter.