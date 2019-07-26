Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sonos's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Sonos had US$39.8m of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$295.3m in cash, so it actually has US$255.5m net cash.

A Look At Sonos's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sonos had liabilities of US$185.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$81.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$295.3m as well as receivables valued at US$64.1m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$91.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Sonos could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Sonos has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Although Sonos made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$24m in EBIT over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sonos can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Sonos may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Sonos actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Sonos has US$255m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$69m, being 286% of its EBIT. So we don't think Sonos's use of debt is risky.