SonoScape supports frontline battle against COVID-19 in Spain

MADRID, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoScape, as one of the leading providers of medical ultrasound and endoscopy solutions, has donated and delivered portable ultrasound systems to health care facilities where needed in Spain, pulling together to fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 has a foothold across the globe and has taken the lives of over 47,000 people worldwide. There are over 935,000 reported cases globally as of now[1]. A global approach is the only way to fight against this battle. Spain, as Europe's second-worst hit country by COVID-19, its hospitals and healthcare workers are struggling to help patients due to the shortage of medical devices, facilities, and staff.

SonoScape has been closely monitoring and responding to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic globally to minimize its impact on workforce, products and supply chain. With the mission to support doctors, nurses, and care providers, SonoScape joins the millions around the world who put them front and center, to support them as they provide care amidst COVID-19. SonoScape has donated a portable ultrasound unit, X3 to Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, with whom it has been collaborating on providing pulmonology ultrasound training.

The IFEMA field hospital, a makeshift hospital transformed from the largest convention center in Madrid, will be able to treat 5,500 patients when it is fully operational. The fast-growing number of COVID-19 patients means urgent demand for reliable and easy-to-use medical devices. The SonoScape team has worked around the clock and delivered dozens of X3 portable ultrasound units to the IFEMA makeshift hospital for the monitoring and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

At a time of international crisis, SonoScape spares no efforts to stand in solidarity with its colleagues, customers, and worldwide partners. The company is proud to have kept employees in safety while providing support to the health workers on the frontlines.

About SonoScape

Founded in 2002 in Shenzhen, China, SonoScape has committed itself to "Caring for life through innovation" by providing ultrasound and endoscopy solutions and delivering first-rate services. It now has seven R&D centers in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Harbin, Wuhan, Tokyo, Silicon Valley and Seattle. Ranked as the top 10 ultrasound brands globally, SonoScape reinvests 18% of its revenue into R&D annually, with more advanced products to be introduced into the pipeline.

