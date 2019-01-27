Is Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON) A Cash Cow?

Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, SOON is currently valued at CHF12b. I will take you through SOON’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

What is Sonova Holding’s cash yield?

Sonova Holding’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Sonova Holding to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

The two ways to assess whether Sonova Holding’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Sonova Holding’s yield of 3.38% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Sonova Holding but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Sonova Holding?

Can SOON improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 28%, ramping up from its current levels of CHF541m to CHF694m in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, SOON’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 13% in the upcoming year, to 6.1% by the end of the third year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Low free cash flow yield means you are not currently well-compensated for the risk you’re taking on by holding onto Sonova Holding relative to a well-diversified market index. However, the high growth in operating cash flow may change the tides in the future. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I recommend you continue to research Sonova Holding to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

