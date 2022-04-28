Sons of Boston bouncer charged with murder set to appear in court for probable cause hearing

A bouncer charged with murdering a Marine outside a Boston bar will appear in court Thursday morning, officials said.

About a dozen family, friends, and Marine Corps brothers of Martinez are in Boston set to attend the Probable Cause hearing in Boston Municipal Court.

Alvaro Larrama is charged with fatally stabbing Chicago-area native Daniel Martinez outside the Sons of Boston bar in Faneuil Hall on March 19. Larrama was working as a bouncer at the bar the night Martinez was visiting friends in the area.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says Martinez had finished his active-duty service as a U.S. Marine about a year ago, after serving for four years.

