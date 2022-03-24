Sons of Boston entertainment license suspended after deadly stabbing of U.S Marine

The Sons of Boston lost its entertainment license on Wednesday after an alleged stabbing involving a bouncer. The attack resulted in the death of a 23-year-old U.S. Marine Veteran.

The suspect has been identified as Alvaro Omar Larrama, 39, of East Boston. Larrama is charged with murder.

The victim was identified on Monday by police as Daniel Martinez, from the Palos Hills, Illinois, which is outside of Chicago.

Court paperwork shows Martinez had been stabbed in the left side of his chest after he and a friend tried to enter the Sons of Boston bar.

“There was an exchange of words,” according to the police report after Martinez was denied entrance. That was when the alleged stabbing happened.

“Licensees are required to conduct their operations so as to not adversely affect the public safety and order, and must operate so as to protect the patrons and members of the public from disruptive conduct, criminal activity, and health and safety hazard,” the City of Boston wrote in a suspension notice.

The Mayor’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing (MOCAL) oversees entertainment licenses while the city’s licensing board regulates liquor licenses.

It is unknown what will become of the bar’s liquor license. The Boston Licensing Board will schedule a public hearing once they receive the police report regarding last weekend’s fatal stabbing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW











