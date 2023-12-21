SONS capital campaign to upgrade Harrison building underway

The Harrison Center, 55 15th St., is shown on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Now owned by SONS Outreach, a capital campaign is slated to turn the former elementary school into the SONS Resource Center.

Weeks after the announcement of a massive state grant, SONS Outreach is using the funds in a capital campaign to help renovate the former Harrison school building into its new program headquarters.

The nonprofit — SONS, a youth services organization, that stands for Save Our Neighborhoods and Streets — received $500,000 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s revitalization and placemaking, or RAP, program, kicking off a $750,000 campaign in October.

The campaign ends Jan. 31 and goes toward building needs at the former Harrison Elementary, 55 15th St. The organization purchased the building from Port Huron Area Schools earlier this year with a big boost in federal funds administered by the city of Port Huron as part of an exchange to turn the neighboring playground and greenspace into a public park.

In a recent news release, Tony Essian, SONS Outreach board member who’s chairing its capital campaign, credited the generosity of the community to the organization’s owning the building without a mortgage.

"While the Harrison Center is a solid old building, we want to make sure that we are good stewards of the facility in the years to come,” he said in a statement. “Therefore, we are putting together a building maintenance plan, and we want to make sure we always have the funds available to provide annual and periodic maintenance on the building. It's large, and maintenance and repairs will always be costly in the future."

SONS Outreach is working with the Community Foundation of St. Clair County to ensure that $150,000 of the money raised is invested for future growth — for both the building and other arising needs.

“Any building — even a brand-new building — requires ongoing maintenance,” Essian said.

The decades-old Harrison school building is more than 61,000 square feet in size, including a gymnasium and will act as the SONS Resource Center, providing program space and a suite of offices for the organization’s administration.

According to the nonprofit, immediate capital needs include a new security system, a new roof, creation of ADA-compliant restrooms and ramps into the building, and renovation of the property’s parking lot.

It may take a while for improvements to be completed. However, SONS Executive Director Tyrone Burrell said they’re still starting up new programming at the center in a matter of weeks.

He said a $210,000 state education grant is helping them expand on existing efforts to work with kids after school.

Previously, the outreach organization has worked with high school-aged youth in its Your Future Now program, though Burrell said it’d been their “dream to reach children” in their summer Dream Camp year-round. Now, the recommendation through the Michigan of Department of Education’s out-of-school time learning grants, he said, allows them to incorporate 50 elementary and 50 middle school kids in robust program starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.

That OST program means transporting kids form several schools, helping with meals provided through a partnership with the YMCA, tutoring, classes in STEM and literacy help, recreation, field trips, and other special activities.

“We’ll be reaching children on an altogether higher level by being open from two to probably eight o’clock in the building as it is now,” Burrell said in an interview Wednesday. “As the monies become available, we will begin to do some of the physical improvements to the facility. But we’re in good shape now to have a wing for elementary students and a wing for middle school and high school students.”

The director said they’ll also hire some high school students to work as mentors.

For more information on the campaign or the OST afterschool program, contact SONS at (810) 989-7667 or visit www.sonsoutreach.org/webapp/p/258/capital-campaign.

