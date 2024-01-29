SONS gets $105K for operations at Harrison school

SONS Outreach is getting another financial boost to support programming and operations at its new home in the old Harrison school in Port Huron.

The Community Foundation of St. Clair County announced a $105,000 grant on Monday with funds coming from its Marion Pollock and Acheson Donor Advised funds, as well as other unrestricted endowment funds.

The grant follows $500,000 from the Michigan Economic and Development Corporation’s revitalization and placemaking, or RAP, program last year that helped kick off a $750,000 campaign in October that was slated to end this week.

“We wanted to provide a significant boost for their operations in 2024,” Randy Maiers, president of the Community Foundation, said in a statement, “so that it would free them up a little bit to continue their focus on some more capital needs and fundraising for their new home at the Harrison school.”

The SONS organization, which provides youth activities and other services, purchased the Harrison building, 55 15th St., from Port Huron Area Schools in 2023 — itself a deal that was boosted with help from the city of Port Huron in exchange for being able to turn surrounding greenspace into a neighborhood public park.

The Community Foundation, according to its release, is additionally collaborating with the city to seek grant funds through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Council of Michigan Foundations that, if successful, would help complete redevelopment of that park on the SONS campus.

Maiers in his statement that the foundation’s unrestricted endowments give it the ability to respond to emerging opportunities such as supporting SONS in their new home.

SONS officials have said they were putting together a maintenance plan to put recent funds for the building’s upkeep to good use. More immediate capital needs included a security system, a new roof, creation of ADA-compliant restrooms and ramps, and renovation of the site’s parking lot.

Tyrone Burrell, SONS’ executive director, has said previously that they’re able to get programming underway before all the repairs are completed.

“We’re so thankful for our long-term relationship with the Acheson Foundation and the Community Foundation,” Burrell said in a statement this week. “The foundation and their donors have been supporting our work since we first created SONS 30 years ago.”

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: SONS gets $105K for operations at Harrison school