Sony aims to make PlayStation more accessible with Project Leonardo controller

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

Sony has been embracing accessibility options in its games for a few years now, but one place it has lagged behind perennial rival Microsoft is in accessible hardware. They aim to change that with Project Leonardo, a new gaming controller aimed to be customizable to the needs of any person.

The device was described only generally on stage, but it appears to be a hub with swappable parts and plates that let users connect various other items, such as breath tubes, pedals, and switches of all kinds to activate different buttons.

 

Each UFO-shaped Project Leonardo device can handle an analog joystick plus 8 buttons, and they can be paired with each other or with a traditional controller to complement or offer alternatives to any function. Sony worked with accessibility groups AbleGamers, SpecialEffect and Stack Up to make sure it was useful to a wide range of people.

"Our team tested over a dozen designs with accessibility experts, looking for approaches that would help address key challenges to effective controller use," said Sony designer So Morimoto in a blog post. "We finally settled on a ‘split controller’ design that allows near free-form left/right thumbstick repositionability, can be used without needing to be held, and features very flexible button and stick cap swapping. The controller can also flexibly accept combinations of accessibility accessories to create a unique aesthetic."

It's similar to how Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller works — some stuff is built in, some you provide yourself. Everyone's accessibility needs are a little different, and so it's important to support the solutions people already have. Besides, that stuff is expensive!

Project Leonardo is currently being developed, so there's no release date or price yet. We expect to hear more soon and will reach out to Sony to learn about their work in accessible hardware.

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Pushes Back on Binance.US Deal to Buy Voyager Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing back on Binance.US’s plan to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in a deal valued at about $1 billion, according to a bankruptcy court filing. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into C

  • BOJ to raise forecasts for key inflation gauge - sources

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is putting more emphasis on an inflation gauge that excludes fuel costs, and will likely raise its projections for the index's growth in quarterly forecasts due this month, said three sources familiar with its thinking. But the upward revision alone was unlikely to trigger an immediate interest rate rise, because many BOJ officials saw a need to scrutinise annual spring wage negotiations and the fallout from U.S. interest rate hikes, the sources said. "Price rises are broadening more than initially expected, a trend that could continue if wages rise enough," one of the sources said.

  • Sony, Honda roll out prototype of 'Afeela' EV that will use Qualcomm tech

    The prototype, announced at the CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas, marks Sony's attempt to stake a claim in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles, as it looks to harness its content for entertainment inside the cars, as well as its long-standing strength in sensors. The Afeela, which sported rounded corners and a sleek black roof, will use more than 40 sensors, Yashuhide Mizuno, the chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, told the trade show. It will also use the "Unreal Engine" 3-D creation tool from Epic Games, the maker of the "Fortnite" series of games.Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who also appeared at the CES presentation, said the car would use Qualcomm's "Snapdragon" digital chassis.

  • The Secret Way to Restart Your iPhone

    When your iPhone is acting up, the best first step to try is a restart. A simple reboot often flushes away temporary bugs and glitches for all devices, and your iPhone is no exception. Unlike a computer, however, there is no restart option preset on your iPhone. Instead, you fully shut down your iPhone, then power it back on to force a reboot. As it turns out, though, there is a way to do a restart on your iPhone—it’s just hidden.

  • 12 Celebrities Your Kids Love but You’ve Never Heard Of

    These 12 celebrities are household names—but only to part of most households. If your personalized algorithm on YouTube or TikTok is serving up World War II documentaries instead of game streamers, you might not be aware of the massive popularity of people like Dan Rhodes and Pokimane, but they’re superstars to the kids. Here’s who they’re watching.

  • Microsoft will benefit from ChatGPT, OpenAI in multiple ways — potentially at Google’s expense, analyst says

    Microsoft's investment in OpenAI will pay off in multiple ways, and the company stands to weather a downturn just as well as its large peers, an analyst said.

  • Rivian Misses Goal to Build 25,000 EVs Despite Late-Year Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. built 24,337 electric vehicles in 2022, narrowly missing its annual target as the manufacturer ramped up production in the final months of the year.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosThe company made 10,020 vehi

  • Valencell promises blood pressure monitoring in a finger clip

    Is this the end of the blood pressure cuff?

  • Honda Aircraft alleges Jet It of Greensboro wrongly re-sold newly delivered plane

    Honda Aircraft files federal suit against fractional jet ownership company Jet It claiming breach of purchase agreement

  • China’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With Americans

    (Bloomberg) -- New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang offered effusive praise of Americans after stepping down as his nation’s top envoy to Washington, signaling that ties between the world’s biggest economies appear to be warming despite recent tensions over Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USMcCarthy Loses Thi

  • Nintendo Switch Online deal brings a one-year family plan and a 256GB microSD card down to $50

    A new bundle deal for Nintendo's Switch Online service has brought a 12-month family plan and a 256GB SanDisk microSD card down to $50.

  • Roku Becomes Latest Streaming Giant to Launch Its Own Smart-TV Line

    Roku launched its own branded smart TVs, joining other large streaming-industry players as they seek to control the way users access other streaming apps. San Jose, Calif.-based Roku already serves as the main streaming hub for many Americans, as a dominant maker of streaming boxes and dongles. Its operating system also powers many smart TVs manufactured by other companies.

  • BLACKPINK’S ‘Shut Down’ Hits 300 Million Views On YouTube

    The choreography video for BLACKPINK's Lisa’s solo song 'Money' has also surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

  • The Athletic reveals its thoughts on Billy Napier’s first full recruiting class

    The Athletic gives their thoughts on the 2023 recruiting class — Napier's first full cycle at the helm of the program.

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $136.38, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session.

  • Here's Why We Think Goodland Group (SGX:5PC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • iPhones Have A Built-In White Noise Feature That No One Knows About

    This feature on your iPhone can actually help you sleep. Here's how to use it.

  • Here’s Every Video Game Release Date For 2023

    I have awoken from my sliced ham and prosecco-induced holiday slumber and am ready to acknowledge (with only a little bit of a tremor) that we are in a new year. New year, new me? No. Spiral ham and prosecco remind me that it’s okay for some things to always remain the same. New year, new set of video game release dates? You bet.

  • Intel Follows Through on CPU Price Increase

    After years of watching its PC CPU market share be chipped away by rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) came out swinging in late 2021 and 2022. The company's Alder Lake chips, the first from the company with a mix of high-performance and efficiency cores, started to roll out in late 2021. Intel built on this advantage last year with its Raptor Lake chips, which featured the same mixed-core architecture along with meaningful performance improvements.

  • How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked

    Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.