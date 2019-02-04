Sony's Biggest Growth Engine Is Running Out of Steam

Shares of Sony (NYSE: SNE) tumbled on Feb. 4 after the Japanese conglomerate posted mixed third-quarter numbers. Its revenue fell 10% year over year to 2.4 trillion yen ($21.3 billion), missing estimates by 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion). Its net income surged 45% to 429 billion yen ($3.8 billion), or $2.93 per share, which beat expectations for $1.03.

The bottom-line beat was impressive, but it included a 154-billion-yen ($1.4 billion) reversal of tax-related valuation allowances in the U.S. and other one-time benefits. Excluding those benefits, Sony's net income declined 43% to 158 billion yen ($1.4 billion) on an adjusted basis.

Sony attributed those declines primarily to the softer growth of its gaming business, which had been its strongest division in previous quarters. Let's see why that growth engine lost its mojo, and whether it can recover.

Understanding Sony's gaming business

Sony's game and network services (G&NS) division sells PlayStation consoles and accessories, games, and services through the PlayStation Network. It generated a third of Sony's sales and nearly a fifth of its operating income during the third quarter. Here's how the business fared in year-over-year growth over the past year.

Metric Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 G&NS revenue 16% 16% 36% 27% 10% Operating income 71% (13%) 372% 65% (14%)

After two quarters of robust growth, some bulls expected Sony's G&NS unit to extend its winning streak into the third quarter's holiday shopping season. However, Sony noted that waning sales of PlayStation hardware throttled the unit's growth and partly offset its higher software sales.

That wasn't surprising, since Sony launched the PS4 more than five years ago. The PS4 is already the top-selling current-generation gaming console with 92 million units shipped worldwide, followed by Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox One (41 million units) and Nintendo's (NASDAQOTH: NTDOY) Switch (30 million units), according to VGChartz.

The launches of the PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, and PS VR headset in late 2016 generated some fresh hardware sales over the past two years, but the hardware business is clearly running out of steam as the current gaming-console generation matures.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki attributed the G&NS unit's operating income drop to "aggressive" promotional sales of PS4 hardware to "expand the user base." Totoki stated that Sony sold in 8.1 million PS4 units during the quarter, which marked a decline from the prior-year quarter but was "in line" with the company's expectations.