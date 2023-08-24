Sony is buying gaming headphone maker, Audeze

Sony Interactive Entertainment (basically the PlayStation wing) today announced plans to acquire Audeze. The Orange Country, CA-based firm is best known for its high-end headphones, targeted at gamers and audio producers. Sony has confirmed the deal with TechCrunch.

In a release announcing the news, the companies are quick to note that operating under the Sony banner won’t mean platform exclusivity (at least not at first). Audeze will continue to produce gaming headphones for competitors, including – presumably – the Xbox. Playstation branded products, however, are almost certain to follow.

“Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players,” says SIE SVP Hideaki Nishino “We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.”

Audeze, meanwhile, says the deal will offer the company a wider reach. It's a hard fact to argue, given Sony's massive footprint. “Sony Interactive provides Audeze with a unique opportunity to scale our business, as we continue with our mission to deliver best-in-class headphones to recording professionals, audiophiles, and gamers,” says CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram. “We’re also looking forward to contributing to Sony Interactive’s efforts to take PlayStation audio experiences to the next level.”

In addition to its gaming lines, Audeze also produces a speakerphone and reference headphones and in-ear monitors for music production.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed "due to contractual commitments."