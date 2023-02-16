Sony chip unit sees limited impact from recent export curbs to China

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp's semiconductor division will likely see a limited impact from chip export curbs to China by the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Chief Executive Terushi Shimizu said on Thursday.

Sony is the world's largest maker of image sensors widely used in smartphones and autos.

Shimizu said shipments of its security camera-related products could be affected by export curbs introduced by the United States in October, saying negative impact to its sales will likely exceed one billion yen ($7.47 million), but below 10 billion yen.

In comparison, the chip division expects its total sales to come to 1.42 trillion yen for the year ending March 31, 2023.

Shimizu said in an interview with Reuters that its microchip operations will likely be little affected by concerted export curbs to China agreed in January among the United States, Japan and the Netherlands as the division does not generally handle cutting-edge chips.

($1 = 133.8700 yen)

