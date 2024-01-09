Sony drove its Afeela EV onto the CES stage using a PlayStation controller
Don't worry, they haven't swapped out the steering wheel for a controller, yet.
Sony's partnership with Honda around a new concept EV called the Afeela has been a highlight of CES for several years now. And while we're not any closer to finding out if and when this car will become a reality, Sony had a fun way to show off the latest iteration of the vehicle: they drove it onto the Sony CES 2024 stage with a PlayStation DualSense controller. Sure, it was just a fun gimmick rather than any evidence of a PlayStation-controlled vehicle coming down the road, but CES is all about the spectacle.
We'll keep an eye out for more details on the Afeela, but Sony just invited Microsoft on stage to talk about how the in-vehicle experience is going to get smarter thanks to — you guessed it — AI. We're getting close to CES bingo here, folks.
We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here.