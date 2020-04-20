Sony Electronics Announces Pricing and Availability for 2020 8K LED, 4K OLED and 4K LED Models

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today revealed pricing and availability for new 2020 LED and OLED television models, announced earlier this year at CES.

Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics) More

The 2020 TV lineup will be powered by Sony's industry-leading processors, delivering incredibly clear, detailed and lifelike pictures. With all of Sony's new televisions, customers will see exactly what the creator intended with the advanced color and gradation of TRILUMINOS™ Display. These TVs also offer Google Assistant to help quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, get answers on screen and more using your voice.

These premium televisions are available for pre-order at Best Buy and other authorized dealers nationwide today, unless otherwise specified. Details on how to buy or pre-order this impressive line-up can be found below:

Z8H 8K HDR LED TVs

Astonishing detail is revealed with 8K resolution1 and the processing power to match. Vibrant colors, incredible clarity and amazing contrast create a picture unlike anything experienced before on a TV display.

Most content can be upscaled to lifelike 8K resolution on the Z8H.2 Our Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate precisely analyzes and processes data to power 8K pictures with four times the resolution of 4K for scenes rich in depth, texture and detail. Even images filmed in 4K and Full HD are upscaled close to 8K resolution by 8K X-Reality™ PRO using a unique 8K database. Content is then further enhanced by Object-based Super Resolution to reproduce virtually real-world textures. Every single pixel is enhanced beautifully by Sony's Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate.

In addition to the powerful processor, the new Z8H comes packed with premium offerings. See exactly what the creator intended with the advanced color and gradation of TRILUMINOS™ Display. Experience enhanced brightness and incredible contrast with Full Array LED and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO. Acoustic Multi-Audio with vibrating Frame Tweeter delivers a unique and truly immersive sound experience. Additionally, the Z8H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 23, along with hands-free Google Assistant.

85" Class (84.6" diagonal): $9,999.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)

MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020) 75" Class (74.5" diagonal): $6,999.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)

For full Z8H specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/xbr-z8h-series

A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TVs

Experience an ultra-realistic image with the power of OLED technology. The powerful Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate utilizes more than 8 million individual pixels to create an image with exquisite contrast and vibrant color. Pixel Contrast Booster supercharges each pixel to deliver incredible picture quality. With pictures created by millions of individually controlled pixels, everything is sharp and clear on OLED. With Sony's X-Motion Clarity™ technology, even fast action stays smooth and clear.

Acoustic Surface Audio produces 2.1 channel sound from the entire screen, creating an immersive multi-dimensional audio experience. The A8H fits seamlessly into any room with a flexible 2-way stand providing a low-profile design for a distraction-free viewing experience. The stand can be adjusted to raise the TV to fit a soundbar seamlessly, in addition to the option for slim-wall mounting using Sony's ultra slim wall-mount bracket, SU-WL8554. The A8H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 23.