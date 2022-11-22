Sony to expand Chinese game incubator in Microsoft head-to-head

FILE PHOTO: Illstration shows Sony logo
Josh Ye
·2 min read

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday it plans to expand a programme to identify and incubate Chinese-made games, in a race with Microsoft Corp to tap China's gaming market.

The programme will invest more than 1 million yuan ($140,080) in each game it enrols, and will not only fund small teams but also big teams with dozens of engineers or more, Bao Bo, Sony's director of China game production, said.

The Japanese tech giant's plans were made public during an event live-streamed from the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu to re-launch the China Hero Project programme, which ground to a halt due to COVID-19.

"The scale of the third season will far exceed the previous two," Bao said, adding that Sony will publish some games and its PlayStation Studios will support enrolled projects.

Sony said that it will be the publisher of Lost Soul Aside and Convallaria, two games enrolled in the previous two seasons.

The China Hero Project unveiled its first two batches of games in 2017 and 2019 and has supported 17 titles, of which seven have reached the market.

It was part of Sony's years-long approach to China, which ultimately led it to a lucrative exclusivity deal with the Chinese hit game “Genshin Impact” outside of the China Hero Project. Little known before its 2019 launch, it became of the world's most profitable games.

Reuters reported last month that Sony's success with “Genshin Impact” has driven Microsoft to aggressively woo Chinese game developers with big licensing deals.

Sony sells the PlayStation (PS) consoles in China, where people have traditionally preferred playing mobile-based games.

It has sold more than 3.5 million PS4 consoles in China and Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony's gaming-focused subsidiary Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), said it had sold about 670,000 units of PS5 there since its Chinese launch in May 2021.

Tatsuo Eguchi, president of SIE Shanghai，said that Sony's goal is to sell twice as many PS5 consoles as it had for the PS4 and believed the China Hero Project could help meet this goal.

"We want gamers around the world to better understand the creativity that comes from China. I have always had a dream which is for console gaming to become a regular part of daily entertainment for Chinese people," he said.

($1 = 7.1388 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Saleh gives brutally honest answer on Jets’ second-half offense vs. Patriots

    Robert Saleh was everyone was thinking about the Jets' second-half offense.

  • Vote now: Who’s the best tight end in Chiefs history, Travis Kelce or Tony Gonzalez?

    Has Travis Kelce surpassed Tony Gonzalez as the best tight end in Chiefs history?

  • Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region

    Citigroup Inc's investment banking team has doubled in size over the past two years and more people are being added in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf IPO market. The Gulf region has become a bright spot for public share sales this year, boosted by high oil prices and government-led privatisation programmes. Gulf issuers have raised about $16 billion in initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, accounting for about half of total IPO proceeds from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv data shows.

  • Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

    Put off by Elon Musk's muscular management style? Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts with little warning following Musk's tumultuous takeover of the social media platform. Katie Burke, chief people officer at U.S. software company Hubspot, blasted Musk over reports he had fired a group of employees that had criticised him on the company's internal Slack channels.

  • 49ers' Fred Warner embraces ‘important’ role as a Mexican NFL player

    Even as one of the top linebackers in the league, Fred Warner never has forgotten his Mexican roots.

  • Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable

    A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for the defense of the country. Kishida's governing party wants to double Japan's current defense budget to about 10 trillion ($70 billion) in the next five years.

  • ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Contestants Are Paid Way More Than on the Main Shows—What They Make

    Love isn't the only reason to go on "Paradise."

  • China resumes streaming South Korean content after six-year suspension

    A Chinese streaming platform has resumed distributing South Korean content after suspending it for nearly six years, South Korean officials said on Tuesday, in what Seoul called a sign of Beijing's readiness to improve ties. China's streaming site Tencent began distributing a film by South Korean director Hong Sang-soo, "Hotel by the River," earlier this month, they said, in the first such move after Beijing effectively banned K-pop imports amid tension over the THAAD U.S. missile defence system stationed in South Korea. A South Korean presidential official linked the timing of the gesture to a recent summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Oregon's governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

    Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. “No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana — a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon,” said Brown, who is also forgiving more than $14 million in unpaid fines and fees. Biden has been calling on governors to issue pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.

  • Cordarrelle Patterson breaks NFL record with 9th career kickoff returned for touchdown

    Patterson remains an elite playmaker.

  • Two US aircraft carriers team with three allied carriers in 6th Fleet

    Aircraft carriers George H.W. Bush and Gerald R. Ford are teaming up with three other allied aircraft carriers in the U.S. 6th Fleet.

  • This camera angle of Marcus Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome

    This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.

  • Predictive value of 'good' cholesterol level varies by race, U.S. study finds

    The widely-held concept that levels of "good" cholesterol in the blood can indicate heart disease risk is not equally true for Blacks and whites, and the measure itself may be of less value than previously thought, according to a U.S. study published on Monday. Various types of cholesterol are thought to have either healthy or unhealthy effects. Low levels of so-called "good" high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol were linked with higher odds for developing cardiac problems in the long-term study - but only in white participants, the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found.