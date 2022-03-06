Sony, Honda Mulling Joint Venture

Sony Group Corp. (NYSE:SONY) and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) on Friday said they have agreed to deepen discussion and exploration of forming a strategic alliance that aims to create a new era of mobility and mobility services.

Specifically, the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines their intent to establish a joint venture through which they plan to engage in the joint development and sales of high value-added battery electric vehicles and commercialize them in conjunction with providing mobility services, according to a press release.





The two companies said they will proceed with negotiations toward executing various definitive binding agreements, including a joint development agreement and a joint venture agreement, with a goal of establishing the new company within 2022, subject to execution of the definitive agreements and relevant regulatory approvals.

This alliance aims to bring together Honda's mobility development capabilities, vehicle body manufacturing technology and after-sales service management experience cultivated over many years, with Sony's expertise in the development and application of imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network and entertainment technologies, to realize a new generation of mobility and services that are closely aligned with users and the environment and continue to evolve going forward.

Sales of the first EV model from the new company are expected to start in 2025, the release noted. The new company is expected to plan, design, develop and sell the EVs, but not own and operate manufacturing facilities, so Honda is expected to be responsible for manufacturing the first EV model at its vehicle manufacturing plant. It is expected that a mobility service platform will be developed by Sony and made available for the new company.

"Sony's Purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology,' Kenichiro Yoshida, representative corporate executive officer, chairman, president and CEO of Sony Group, said. Through this alliance with Honda, which has accumulated extensive global experience and achievements in the automobile industry over many years and continues to make revolutionary advancements in this field, we intend to build on our vision to `make the mobility space an emotional one,' and contribute to the evolution of mobility centered around safety, entertainment and adaptability."

"The new company will aim to stand at the forefront of innovation, evolution, and expansion of mobility around the world, by taking a broad and ambitious approach to creating value that exceeds the expectations and imagination of customers, added Toshihiro Mibe, director, president, representative executive officer and CEO of Honda. We will do so by leveraging Honda's cutting-edge technology and know-how in relation to the environment and safety, while aligning the technological assets of both companies.

Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, Mibe added, their areas of technological expertise are very different. Therefore, I believe this alliance which brings together the strengths of our two companies offers great possibilities for the future of mobility."

